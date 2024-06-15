Search For Man In River, Rāhui In Place, Whanganui

14 June

A search is ongoing following reports of a man seen swimming in the Whanganui River, near Dublin Bridge this morning.

Around 8:20am Police were notified the shirtless man had failed to surface.

A rāhui is due to be placed over the Whanganui River from the walk bridge at Upokongaro to the Mouth of the Whanganui River at the Sea at 9pm tonight.

Iwi ask that locals refrain from recreational activity and food gathering over a three day period.

Search activities on the river will continue as Police work to locate the man and the Police National Dive Squad will be attending tomorrow.

Anyone with information that can assist Police is asked to call 105 and reference the event number P059047243.

