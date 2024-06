Fatal Scooter Incident, Brougham Street, Sydenham

Police responded to reports of a single e-scooter crash at the intersection of Brougham Street and Waltham Road, where the person has fallen off the scooter after colliding with a pole.

Emergency services responded around 11pm.

One person died at the scene and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road was blocked while the scene was cleared.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media