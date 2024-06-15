What Is The Government Waiting For? AJP Calls (Again) For Total Ban On Greyhound Racing In Aotearoa New Zealand

The Animal Justice Party (AJP) is taking a firm stand against greyhound racing, advocating for a complete ban on all forms of greyhound racing in Aotearoa New Zealand. Their policy aims to end the exploitation and suffering of greyhounds immediately, ensuring a more humane and compassionate future for these animals.

As races continue to take place across the country the AJP urges the public and the government to reconsider the continuation of this brutal activity. What is the government waiting for? There have been three reviews in the last decade, the industry is ‘on notice’, and issues from the reports remain unresolved. The greyhound industry has been given enough chances.

“Greyhound racing is inherently cruel, and there is no way to fix the constant injuries that occur to the dogs, and also the deaths. This season is already shaping up to have more deaths than last season. We must act now to protect these animals and end this inhumane practice,” said Karen Singleton, AJP Policy President.

It is time for the Racing Minister to close them down – what is he waiting for?

AJP has a policy the Minister can refer to if he needs a hand. Its key objective is to Ban All Forms of Greyhound Racing. The full policy can be viewed here: https://animaljustice.org.nz/greyhound-protection/

It includes, however, some interim measures while the ban is put in place. These include:

Promoting full transparency and accountability regarding the deaths and injuries of all racing greyhounds, both on and off the track.

Immediate restrictions placed on the breeding of greyhounds to curb overpopulation and reduce the number of animals subjected to racing conditions.

Reducing the number of greyhounds each racing kennel is permitted to own.

Supporting SPCA’s ‘Good Life’ Recommendation, ensuring that all greyhounds experience a life of quality, free from exploitation.

Reallocating government funding and subsidies to support those employed by the greyhound racing industry into non-exploitative jobs and careers.

AJP Committee Member Sandra Kyle is one of a small group regularly demonstrating outside Hatrick greyhound racing track in Whanganui, she explains “Greyhound races take place every day throughout New Zealand except Saturday, with up to 15 races per meeting and eight greyhounds per race.” She shared her heartfelt concern: “Every time I am there I pray the dogs will be safe. But I know there are bound to be injuries. There always, always are.”

Join AJP in their mission to ban greyhound racing and ensure a better life for all greyhounds in Aotearoa New Zealand, and consider supporting their ongoing efforts to protect animals by joining or donating.

