UPDATE - Body located in search for man in Whanganui River

Police have located the body of a man while searching the Whanganui River in relation to reports received of a man failing to surface yesterday morning.

The Police National Dive Squad located the man’s body around 2pm this afternoon.

Police have confirmed the identity of the man and are notifying next-of-kin.

The death is not believed to be suspicious and has been referred to the coroner.

A rāhui remains in place over the Whanganui River from the walk bridge at Upokongaro to the Mouth of the Whanganui River at the Sea.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

