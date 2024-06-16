LAUNCH: Te Wiki Tūao Ā-Motu | National Volunteer Week

Volunteering New Zealand | Tūao Aotearoa leads this national event, which runs from 16–22 June. This year’s theme is Whiria te tangata – Weaving the people together.

Volunteers are found everywhere in our communities. They are first responders in emergencies, clean up our beaches and restore wild places, provide baking and meals for those in need, and support people who are having a hard time.

More than one million people across Aotearoa volunteer for an organisation, contributing $4 billion to the economy. Much more happens within communities and informally between people. In fact, about 50% of all adults in New Zealand volunteer, and 90% of community organisations are entirely volunteer-run.

“Volunteers are vital to our communities, and everyone who gives their time to help their neighbour, school, marae or community organisation deserves a big shout-out,” says Michelle Kitney, Chief Executive of Tūao Aotearoa Volunteering New Zealand.

“Now it is time to shine a light on our unsung heroes, and we need your help to say thank you,” Michelle says.

National Volunteer Week, and The Big Shout-out for June encourage everyone to thank a volunteer they know – to give them a shout-out on social media (#thebigshoutout) or shout them morning tea.

Volunteering statistics

Approximately 21.5% of New Zealanders undertake volunteer work .

. Adding in informal and casual volunteering, 50.7% of adults have done some volunteer work in the last month .

in the last month Of those who have volunteered, 30.2% volunteered through an organisation and 36% volunteered directly

and The value of formal volunteering is estimated at $4 billion per annum.

per annum. New Zealanders contribute a total of around 159 million hours of formal volunteer labour each year .

. The number of people volunteering for an organisation has declined from 1.2 million in 2013 to 1 million in 2018.

Source: Statistics New Zealand Labour Market Statistics

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media