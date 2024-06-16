Kaumātua To Launch Innovative Resources For Housing, Social Enterprise, And Wellbeing At Parliament

HAMILTON 15.06.24: Rauawaawa Kaumātua Charitable Trust (RKCT) is delighted to announce the official collaborative launch of three innovative resources for housing, social enterprise, and wellbeing at Parliament this month.

This significant occasion will occur on Wednesday 19 June 2024 at The Grand Hall, Parliament. The Hon Casey Costello, Minister for Seniors, will unveil the three groundbreaking resources, which have been developed through extensive collaboration and research.

Resources to be launched are:

He Kainga Pai Rawa – Kaumātua Housing Toolkit 2: Funded by the Building Better Homes, Towns and Cities National Science Challenge, this toolkit provides a kaumātua and whanau approach to housing, featuring case studies from the Awarua build and the Enderley Intergenerational Village. This initiative is a collaboration of RKCT, Te Rūnanga o Kirikiriroa, Te Rūnaka o Awarua, and University of Waikato.

He Tohu Aroha: Whatua te Korowai mo ngā Kaumātua: This Kaumātua-led social enterprise toolkit shares valuable learnings from the Kuki Reka Kani cookie cutter social enterprise journey. It aims to support communities using collective experiences to guide their social enterprise endeavours. This project is a collaboration of RKCT, University of Waikato, and Te Rūnanga o Kirikiriroa.

Piki te Ora: Kaumātua Fit Kit: Funded by the Ageing Well National Science Challenge, this initiative focuses on enhancing the physical wellbeing, mobility, and strength of kaumātua, utilising both Māori and Pacific approaches. This project is a collaboration between RKCT and University of Waikato.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Rauawaawa Kaumātua Charitable Trust CEO, Rangimahora Reddy, says the resources represent years of research and collaboration, and they are excited to share them with the rest of the country. What matters most is they are resources that have been developed on the back of initiatives that we have collectively achieved for our communities and that’s always exciting to share.

“These tools are designed to address the specific needs of our kaumātua and holistically support their wellbeing. The launch of these resources marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance the lives of kaumātua. We’re honoured to have the support of the Hon Casey Costello and look forward to the potential these resources can bring to other communities that decide to use them,” says Mrs Reddy.

Rauawaawa Kaumātua Charitable Trust looks forward to sharing the achievements and future plans for improving the wellbeing of kaumātua.

Website: www.rauawaawa.co.nz

© Scoop Media

