Royal New Zealand Navy Frigate Returns To The Capital In Less Challenging Times

One of the Royal New Zealand Navy’s Anzac-class frigates, HMNZS Te Kaha, will this week be making its first port visit to Wellington since 2016.

Te Kaha was last in the capital following the humanitarian assistance and disaster response it provided during the Kaikōura earthquake.

Since then, the ship has undergone a significant upgrade to its combat, surveillance and counter measures capability in Canada and has recently returned to sea after a period of extended maintenance.

Te Kaha is now in the process of conducting sea trials to ensure equipment and systems are fully functional, as well as enhancing the crew’s core mariner skills.

The ship will be berthing at Queen’s Wharf on Wednesday 19 June, and an Open Day for the public will be held on Saturday 22 June between 10am and 4pm.

