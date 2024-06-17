Newmarket Development Plans Approved

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, for the George Street mixed-use development project in Newmarket, Auckland.

Newmarket Holdings Development Limited Partnership applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The application involves demolishing existing buildings, and constructing a mixed-use development at the following locations:

- 33 - 37 George Street

- 13 - 15 Morgan Street

- 10 Clayton Street.

The development features approximately 324 residential units, as well as commercial business and podium-level public spaces. These spaces are above street level and include retail, seating and pedestrian access.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 118 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support for the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

