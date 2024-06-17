DOC Prepares For Seal Silly Season

Seal at Bunnings Whangarei with worker. Photo: Bunnings

Don’t be surprised if you see NZ fur seals in some curious places over coming months.

DOC is asking public to be on the lookout for juvenile pinnipeds (adventurous fur seals, sea lions and seals) that may start appearing in unusual locations, a period often referred to as ‘seal silly season’.

"From June – September we start to see young seals begin to explore their environment, often showing up in unexpected places," says DOC Marine Science Advisor Dr Jody Weir.

Kekeno, or New Zealand fur seals, are marine mammals that spend considerable time on land, typically resting but occasionally exploring. Although they are usually found on rocky shores, their natural curiosity sometimes leads them several kilometres inland.

"Young seals, still dependent on their mother’s milk, tend to venture further afield during this period. It's common to find them on roads, in backyards, or even on living room sofas," explains Dr Weir.

This year has been particularly challenging for New Zealand's fur seals, with more than 1,000 deaths due to starvation along the Kaikōura coast.

"Although we can’t solve the broader issues of climate change and food scarcity overnight, we can all contribute to keeping these fascinating animals safe," Dr Weir says.

Last year, seals were spotted in unexpected places, such as the car park of KFC in Papakura and Bunnings in Whangarei. In these instances, DOC intervened to relocate the seals safely back to the water.

"Most seals people encounter are healthy, and behaviours like regurgitating, sneezing, coughing, or crying are normal.

“People should enjoy observing them from a distance and contact DOC only if they are in immediate danger, such as being on a road, severely injured, or tangled in debris,” says Dr Weir.

If you see a seal that is severely injured, being harassed, or in danger, please call 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).

How You Can Help Protect Seals

Watch out for seals on roads.

Keep dogs at a safe distance.

Educate others on how to behave around wildlife.

Background Information

Never touch, handle, or feed a seal as they can be aggressive if threatened. It is also a breach of the Marine Mammals Protection Act.

Maintain a distance of at least 20 meters from kekeno if possible and avoid getting between the seal and the sea.

Give seals space if encountered on or near a beach.

Always keep dogs on a leash and away from seals.

Ensure small children are at a safe distance and under control when watching seals.

