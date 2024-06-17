Enter The Hauraki Coromandel Business Awards

Great news for local businesses who deserve recognition - entries are open for the Richardsons Hauraki Coromandel Business Awards, which this year celebrate the resilience of the business sector.

The awards highlight excellence and creativity in the business sector, offer an opportunity for businesses to gain recognition, and the chance to benchmark and gain expert advice on how to continue to prosper.

The awards are delivered biennially by Hauraki and Thames-Coromandel District Councils and supported by the business community.

Award categories include:

New and Emerging Business (a business started after April 2021)

Consumer Services (retail, leisure, hospitality, health or education)

Professional Services

Trades, Manufacturing and Primary Industries

Māori Business

Community Contribution

Business Resilience

Digital Strategy and Ecommerce

Waste Minimisation – Environmental

Contribution to Tourism and Hospitality

Two awards will be voted for by the public: Service to Business and People’s Choice.

Full information on the award categories and application information are available here. Applications are open until 16 August.

Mark your calendars for the gala evening on Wednesday, 23 October at the Thames War Memorial Civic Centre. Ticket sales will open in August.

