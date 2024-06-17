LJ Hooker Supports Rural And Lifestyle Sector With A Successful Return To Fieldays

LJ Hooker backed its rural and lifestyle sector at Fieldays 2024 and marked the event as a success.

This is the 27th year that LJ Hooker has been at Fieldays, and each year it presents an opportunity for the public to interact with LJ Hooker salespeople from across New Zealand. LJ Hooker Matamata’s Gavin Van Lierop and LJ Hooker Morrinsville’s Dave Young worked together to organise the event.

Van Lierop said being Fieldays is important for our industry and provides another opportunity to interact with customers.

“This event is pivotal for our business as it provides a unique opportunity to reconnect with past clients, network with industry professionals, and make contact with future clients. The interactions and connections made here are invaluable, generating future business and strengthening our presence in the rural and lifestyle real estate market.”

Past clients would come in and share their property journey stories, which you may not hear about if you weren’t at Fieldays, he said.

“I was chatting to a landlord that used to be a tenant of ours, now they own property in Matamata, which our residential sales team sold them. It's quite cool to see those people coming back year after year and learning about their property journey.”

LJ Hooker is more than just property sales, which is why LJ Hooker partnered with the Highland Cattle Society and had calves in the LJ Hooker site for the people of all ages to meet.

“Having the highland cattle onsite is a nice touch. It shows that we care about the whole family, no matter where you are on your real estate journey. It gives a chance for the kids to brush the cows while the parents discuss their real estate questions, or just have a chat, with one of our salespeople,” Van Lierop said.

“LJ Hooker has consistently been at Fieldays for 27 years and that dedication shows the brand’s support to the rural and lifestyle sector across New Zealand. This truly is a nationwide event as we had visitors from across the country stop in. We had a lot of potential buyers and sellers, and we know that some of those people attended open homes at the weekend after seeing those opportunities at Fieldays.”

LJ Hooker Group Head of Network Campbell Dunoon spent Wednesday and Thursday at Fieldays and was impressed by the site and the leads generated by the team.

“I am encouraged to see the dedication and enthusiasm of our LJ Hooker network, with salespeople from Waikato, Auckland, and the South Island all joining forces to support this event. Their presence and efforts over the four days have been instrumental in our success and underscore our commitment to serving the rural and lifestyle real estate sector."

