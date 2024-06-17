Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

On A Mission: Driver In Custody Following Public’s Calls

Monday, 17 June 2024, 5:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police would like to thank the numerous people in the Mission Bay area who
reported a person driving erratically along Tamaki Drive earlier this
afternoon.

At around 2.30pm, staff received at least six calls within minutes of each
other relating to a vehicle allegedly being driven in a dangerous manner
along the beachside road.

Police units, with the assistance of the Police Eagle helicopter, tracked the
vehicle to a carpark off Selwyn Reserve.

Police were able to successfully block the vehicle in, and take the driver
into custody without incident.

Inspector Jason Homan says thankfully no one was injured.

“We do not tolerate this type of behaviour that puts other road users at
risk and will continue to work hard to ensure our community can be safe and
feel safe.

“I would also like to acknowledge those members of the public who observed
the concerning behaviour and called 111 straight away, meaning Police could
respond swiftly.”

If you see any illegal or suspicious activity and it is happening now you can
contact Police via 111, if it’s after the fact you can contact Police on
105.

Reports can also be made online by going to
https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on
0800 555 111.

Charges are being considered.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 