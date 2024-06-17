On A Mission: Driver In Custody Following Public’s Calls
Police would like to thank the numerous people in the
Mission Bay area who
reported a person driving erratically along Tamaki Drive earlier this
afternoon.
At around 2.30pm, staff received at
least six calls within minutes of each
other relating to a vehicle allegedly being driven in a dangerous manner
along the beachside road.
Police units, with
the assistance of the Police Eagle helicopter, tracked
the
vehicle to a carpark off Selwyn Reserve.
Police
were able to successfully block the vehicle in, and take the
driver
into custody without incident.
Inspector Jason Homan says thankfully no one was injured.
“We
do not tolerate this type of behaviour that puts other road
users at
risk and will continue to work hard to ensure our community can be safe and
feel safe.
“I would
also like to acknowledge those members of the public who
observed
the concerning behaviour and called 111 straight away, meaning Police could
respond swiftly.”
If
you see any illegal or suspicious activity and it is
happening now you can
contact Police via 111, if it’s after the fact you can contact Police on
105.
Reports can also be made online by going
to
https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on
0800 555 111.
Charges are being considered.