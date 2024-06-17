On A Mission: Driver In Custody Following Public’s Calls

Police would like to thank the numerous people in the Mission Bay area who

reported a person driving erratically along Tamaki Drive earlier this

afternoon.

At around 2.30pm, staff received at least six calls within minutes of each

other relating to a vehicle allegedly being driven in a dangerous manner

along the beachside road.

Police units, with the assistance of the Police Eagle helicopter, tracked the

vehicle to a carpark off Selwyn Reserve.

Police were able to successfully block the vehicle in, and take the driver

into custody without incident.

Inspector Jason Homan says thankfully no one was injured.

“We do not tolerate this type of behaviour that puts other road users at

risk and will continue to work hard to ensure our community can be safe and

feel safe.

“I would also like to acknowledge those members of the public who observed

the concerning behaviour and called 111 straight away, meaning Police could

respond swiftly.”

If you see any illegal or suspicious activity and it is happening now you can

contact Police via 111, if it’s after the fact you can contact Police on

105.

Reports can also be made online by going to

https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on

0800 555 111.

Charges are being considered.

