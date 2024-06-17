"Have You Witnessed Powerline Tampering?"

More than 20 homes were plunged into darkness two nights in a row due to recent Powerline tampering in Christchurch.

Recent incidents have hit areas close to schools, preschools, recreational facilities and residential streets.

Police are asking members of the public who see suspicious activity around powerlines to report information to Police as soon as possible with as much information as possible.

Senior Sergeant Roy Appley says: “Fortunately no one has been injured at this stage, however Police remain concerned it is only a matter of time.”

Tampering with powerlines places yourself and members of the public at risk of electrocution for a small return,” Senior Sergeant Appley says.

Power outages can also have devastating effects, especially for those in assisted living situations, such as those on life support or assisted breathing machines.

If you see any suspicious activity around Powerlines please contact Police on 111 if it happening now or 105 if it’s after the fact.

If you witness the vehicle pictured or have any information that may assist Police with pour investigation into the incidents of Disraeli Street contact Police and reference file number: 240524/5409.

