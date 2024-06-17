Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

"Have You Witnessed Powerline Tampering?"

Monday, 17 June 2024, 5:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

More than 20 homes were plunged into darkness two nights in a row due to recent Powerline tampering in Christchurch.

Recent incidents have hit areas close to schools, preschools, recreational facilities and residential streets.

Police are asking members of the public who see suspicious activity around powerlines to report information to Police as soon as possible with as much information as possible.

Senior Sergeant Roy Appley says: “Fortunately no one has been injured at this stage, however Police remain concerned it is only a matter of time.”

Tampering with powerlines places yourself and members of the public at risk of electrocution for a small return,” Senior Sergeant Appley says.

Power outages can also have devastating effects, especially for those in assisted living situations, such as those on life support or assisted breathing machines.

If you see any suspicious activity around Powerlines please contact Police on 111 if it happening now or 105 if it’s after the fact.

If you witness the vehicle pictured or have any information that may assist Police with pour investigation into the incidents of Disraeli Street contact Police and reference file number: 240524/5409.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 