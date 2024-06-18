Kea Aerospace Achieves Milestone In Autonomous Flight With Successful BVLOS Mission

View from the R6 Unmanned Aircraft System above Kaitorete

Kea Aerospace has successfully completed a landmark BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) flight, demonstrating the capabilities of our advanced autonomous flight technology. The milestone UAS (Unmanned Aircraft System) flight, conducted within Kea Aerospace's Special Use Airspace, marks significant growth in the field of UAV's in New Zealand.

The mission commenced with Kea Aerospace’s R6 unmanned aircraft launching from the Tāwhaki National Aerospace Centre. It soared to an altitude of 3,000 feet and covered a significant distance of 5 kilometres over the picturesque Kaitorete Spit. This mission was not just a single flight but a series of three fully autonomous flights, each executed with accuracy and reliability.

Throughout the entirety of the mission, Kea Aerospace maintained a stable radio command and control link, underscoring the robustness of our communication systems. This successful operation is a testament to the tireless efforts of our dedicated team and the advanced technological capabilities of our aircraft.

Mark Rocket, CEO of Kea Aerospace, expressed his enthusiasm for this achievement: "Today's successful BVLOS flight is a huge step forward for Kea Aerospace and the broader field of unmanned aerial systems in New Zealand. Our ability to perform these flights autonomously, with stable communication throughout, showcases the exceptional potential of our technology. We are incredibly proud of our team and the ground-breaking work they are doing."

Kea Aerospace's pioneering advancements in autonomous flight technology continue to push the boundaries of what is possible. This successful mission paves the way for future innovations and applications in various sectors, from environmental monitoring to disaster response. Upcoming flights this year will progress to a 15-kilometre range from the take-off location and then extend to a range of over 100 kilometres.

