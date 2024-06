Road Blocked SH2 Whakaki, Wairoa - Eastern

State Highway 2 near Whakaki, Wairoa is blocked following a crash involving a

single truck, reported at around 6.30am.

No injuries are reported, the road is expected to be blocked for some time

while the crash is cleared.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, expect significant delays and seek

alternative routes where possible.

