Police Seeking To Locate Man Following Alleged Assault In Masterton

Please attribute to Senior Sergeant Gareth Barnes, Wairarapa Area Response

Manager.

Wairarapa Police are urging members of the public encountering suspicious

activities to contact Police in the first instance and not to take matters

into their own hands.

Police received a call about a person seen acting suspiciously on Wavell

Cresent in Masterton at about 11:30pm on Saturday 15 June.

Initial enquiries indicate the person who called Police has assaulted the

person who was allegedly acting suspiciously.

The CCTV footage of the incident has been circulated on social media.

Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the Saturday

night incident.

Police are currently speaking to one of the individuals involved in the

incident and would like to encourage the other party to come forward to

assist with the investigation.

If you have any information relating to this incident please contact Police

on 105 or report online, quoting the event number P059065515.

Police urge the public to call 111 immediately if they encounter suspicious

people, cars or situations and keep their distance for safety reasons.

