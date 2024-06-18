Police Seeking To Locate Man Following Alleged Assault In Masterton
Please attribute to Senior Sergeant Gareth Barnes,
Wairarapa Area Response
Manager.
Wairarapa Police
are urging members of the public encountering
suspicious
activities to contact Police in the first instance and not to take matters
into their own hands.
Police received a call about a person seen
acting suspiciously on Wavell
Cresent in Masterton at about 11:30pm on Saturday 15 June.
Initial enquiries
indicate the person who called Police has assaulted
the
person who was allegedly acting suspiciously.
The CCTV footage of the incident has been circulated on social media.
Enquiries are ongoing
to determine the circumstances surrounding the
Saturday
night incident.
Police are currently
speaking to one of the individuals involved in
the
incident and would like to encourage the other party to come forward to
assist with the investigation.
If you have any information relating to
this incident please contact Police
on 105 or report online, quoting the event number P059065515.
Police
urge the public to call 111 immediately if they encounter
suspicious
people, cars or situations and keep their distance for safety reasons.
