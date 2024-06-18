Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Seeking To Locate Man Following Alleged Assault In Masterton

Tuesday, 18 June 2024, 7:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Senior Sergeant Gareth Barnes, Wairarapa Area Response
Manager.

Wairarapa Police are urging members of the public encountering suspicious
activities to contact Police in the first instance and not to take matters
into their own hands.

Police received a call about a person seen acting suspiciously on Wavell
Cresent in Masterton at about 11:30pm on Saturday 15 June.

Initial enquiries indicate the person who called Police has assaulted the
person who was allegedly acting suspiciously.

The CCTV footage of the incident has been circulated on social media.

Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the Saturday
night incident.

Police are currently speaking to one of the individuals involved in the
incident and would like to encourage the other party to come forward to
assist with the investigation.

If you have any information relating to this incident please contact Police
on 105 or report online, quoting the event number P059065515.

Police urge the public to call 111 immediately if they encounter suspicious
people, cars or situations and keep their distance for safety reasons.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 