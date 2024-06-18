Attribute To Inspector Alison Brand, Relieving Counties Manukau District Commander

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash in Papatoetoe overnight.

The crash, on Lambie Drive, followed an incident where a vehicle failed to stop for Police and fled from the scene.

Police had signalled for the vehicle to stop on Davies Avenue around 11.40pm after units observed the vehicle travelling with stolen plates.

The vehicle initially stopped for Police for a short time where attending officers spoke to the driver, however the vehicle did not remain, and left the area at speed towards Ronwood Avenue.

Lights were activated and Police were preparing to deploy spikes, however the vehicle swerved and crashed into a tree.

A number of emergency services responded and, despite efforts by first responders, the driver sadly died at the scene.

A passenger received critical injuries and was transported to hospital.

There are now several investigations underway, including a critical incident investigation and a policy, practice, and procedure investigation, as well as a Serious Crash investigation.

As is standard procedure in these circumstances, the Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified of the incident.

Lambie Drive has reopened this morning.

