Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fatal Crash Following Fleeing Driver Incident, Papatoetoe

Tuesday, 18 June 2024, 8:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Inspector Alison Brand, Relieving Counties Manukau District Commander:

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash in Papatoetoe overnight.

The crash, on Lambie Drive, followed an incident where a vehicle failed to stop for Police and fled from the scene.

Police had signalled for the vehicle to stop on Davies Avenue around 11.40pm after units observed the vehicle travelling with stolen plates.

The vehicle initially stopped for Police for a short time where attending officers spoke to the driver, however the vehicle did not remain, and left the area at speed towards Ronwood Avenue.

Lights were activated and Police were preparing to deploy spikes, however the vehicle swerved and crashed into a tree.

A number of emergency services responded and, despite efforts by first responders, the driver sadly died at the scene.

A passenger received critical injuries and was transported to hospital.

There are now several investigations underway, including a critical incident investigation and a policy, practice, and procedure investigation, as well as a Serious Crash investigation.

As is standard procedure in these circumstances, the Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified of the incident.

Lambie Drive has reopened this morning.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 