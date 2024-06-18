Arrests Follow Rise In Pot Thefts, Palmerston North

Pot Plants Located. Photo/Supplied.

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson, Manawatu Area Investigations Manager:

Police cut growing number of pot thefts down with two men charged in relation to multiple burglaries across Palmerston North.

The operation dubbed Operation Hotpot saw multiple search warrants executed yesterday by Palmerston North CIB, and Tactical Crime Unit.

The operation commenced following an increase in burglaries targeting garden pots and ornaments in the Kelvin Grove and Cloverlea suburbs of Palmerston North.

Two Palmerston North men aged 38 and 40 have been held in custody due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court today, Tuesday 18 June, on 2 and 16 charges of burglary respectively.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson states: “I think we can overlook the value of items we have on display in our gardens, but more importantly the sentimental value that can be associated with them. It was clear that many of the people who had these items stolen had been deeply affected. It is pleasing that we can bring this result to them.”

I would like to thank staff who, dug deep, to bring this result for those who lost their ornaments and plants right from their front yards.

We are looking to reunite pots which have since been recovered in search warrants executed across Palmerston North, but which remain un-homed.

If anyone recognises the items pictured as theirs please contact Police on 105 and reference file number: 240514/11627.

