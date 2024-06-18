Update: Missing woman, Wairere Falls

Senior Sergeant Aaron Fraser, Waikato East Response Manager:

A person has been located deceased in the Wairere Falls area last night, Monday 18 June.

It is believed to be 67-year-old Pauline Grey, reported missing in the area Sunday Night.

Police would like to thank members of the public who have reported information which has assisted in our search.

Due to the location and dangerous conditions last night Police were unable to recover the body then.

Specialist teams are back in the area this morning in an effort to recover her body.

I would like to extend huge thanks to the Land Search and Rescue Teams who were involved in the search, the Rapid Relief Team who fed the staff involved, and local Iwi who are blessing the site this morning.

I also want to thank the family who have been extensively involved in the search process and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.

A Rāhui is in place covering the Wairere Falls Track for the next seven days.

Police extend our sympathies to the woman’s family and loved ones.

