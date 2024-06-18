Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Taupō District Swim Schools Making A Platinum Splash

Tuesday, 18 June 2024, 2:27 pm
Press Release: Taupo District Council

Photo/Supplied

Taupō District Council’s swim schools have been awarded platinum status by Swimming NZ.

It is a landmark achievement that only a handful of other swim schools around the country have ever received.

The award recognises the hard mahi put in by staff and pupils, and is only given to schools that meet strict criteria such as completing Safer for Children training and providing pathways to aquatic clubs.

With almost 1000 children currently taking lessons in the Taupō AC Baths and Tūrangi Turtle Pools, Swim School team lead Madelein Kriel says the staff love helping children gain invaluable water skills.

“We’re dedicated to fostering a positive relationship between children and the water,” she says.

“We believe that every child has the potential to become a confident swimmer.”

Teachers prioritise water safety and are NZQA trained, with many studying further for internationally recognised professional certification.

Another example of the team going the extra mile was when district aquatics manager Penelope Ramsay took the plunge herself to get trained as a lifeguard, taking her out from behind a desk to the warm waters of the AC Baths.

“It was very important to me to gain this qualification, and I have benefitted by learning from our amazing swim teachers,” she says.

“All of the teachers are incredibly passionate about delivering the highest quality lessons and they make the swim schools accessible, inclusive and fun for all. I am so proud and thrilled they have been recognised with Swimming NZ’s platinum certification.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The upcoming warmer months bring plenty of opportunity for a dip in the lake, and water safety is important to learn from an early age with so many opportunities for a swim on our doorstep.

“We have swimming classes to suit everyone and are so grateful to Contact Energy for its generous support in helping to sponsor our SwimWell programme. Learning to swim is not just about mastering a stroke, it's about gaining invaluable skills and how to safely enjoy water for a lifetime,” Madelein says.

“Our swim school classes cater for babies and children right up to beginner adults, and even intensive school holiday lessons.

“The school holiday programme starts on 8 July and we’d love to see as many children join as possible. Come and have a chat with us any time!”

With accredited training courses, a safe and trusted environment, trained staff, and a warm welcoming team, there has never been a better time to get down to your local pool.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Taupo District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 