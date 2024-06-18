Taupō District Swim Schools Making A Platinum Splash

Taupō District Council’s swim schools have been awarded platinum status by Swimming NZ.

It is a landmark achievement that only a handful of other swim schools around the country have ever received.

The award recognises the hard mahi put in by staff and pupils, and is only given to schools that meet strict criteria such as completing Safer for Children training and providing pathways to aquatic clubs.

With almost 1000 children currently taking lessons in the Taupō AC Baths and Tūrangi Turtle Pools, Swim School team lead Madelein Kriel says the staff love helping children gain invaluable water skills.

“We’re dedicated to fostering a positive relationship between children and the water,” she says.

“We believe that every child has the potential to become a confident swimmer.”

Teachers prioritise water safety and are NZQA trained, with many studying further for internationally recognised professional certification.

Another example of the team going the extra mile was when district aquatics manager Penelope Ramsay took the plunge herself to get trained as a lifeguard, taking her out from behind a desk to the warm waters of the AC Baths.

“It was very important to me to gain this qualification, and I have benefitted by learning from our amazing swim teachers,” she says.

“All of the teachers are incredibly passionate about delivering the highest quality lessons and they make the swim schools accessible, inclusive and fun for all. I am so proud and thrilled they have been recognised with Swimming NZ’s platinum certification.”

The upcoming warmer months bring plenty of opportunity for a dip in the lake, and water safety is important to learn from an early age with so many opportunities for a swim on our doorstep.

“We have swimming classes to suit everyone and are so grateful to Contact Energy for its generous support in helping to sponsor our SwimWell programme. Learning to swim is not just about mastering a stroke, it's about gaining invaluable skills and how to safely enjoy water for a lifetime,” Madelein says.

“Our swim school classes cater for babies and children right up to beginner adults, and even intensive school holiday lessons.

“The school holiday programme starts on 8 July and we’d love to see as many children join as possible. Come and have a chat with us any time!”

With accredited training courses, a safe and trusted environment, trained staff, and a warm welcoming team, there has never been a better time to get down to your local pool.

