Have You Seen Amelia?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Amelia who has been reported as missing.

Amelia was last seen in the Beach Haven area on Sunday 16 June wearing a black puffer vest, a black hooded sweatshirt with green writing on the front, grey trackpants, and white shoes.

It’s also understood she will be wearing gold hoop earrings and will have her hair in a ponytail.

Police and her family have concerns for her safety given her age and ask anyone who sights her to contact Police as soon as possible on 111.

We are keeping an open mind on her whereabouts, and ask anyone across the Tāmaki Makaurau area to please get in touch if you have seen her.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on her possible whereabouts can contact Police on 105, quoting file number 240617/7557.

