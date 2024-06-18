Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Police Appeal For Witnesses Following Gore House Fire

Tuesday, 18 June 2024, 3:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Sergeant Brian McKinney

Gore Police investigating a house fire in Gore on the morning of Monday 16 June are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Around 11am, Police were called to Duke Street after receiving reports of the fire.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time before emergency services arrived, as well as the members of the public who attempted to enter the address prior to their arrival.

A scene examination is being completed this morning, and at this stage the fire is being treated as unexplained.

Police would also like to hear from anyone in the Duke Street area with CCTV footage, or photos and videos from the fire on their devices.

Contact Police by calling 105, or head online to 105.polive.govt.nz and select “Update Report”, referencing file number 240617/9095.

