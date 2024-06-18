Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Watch What You Burn

Tuesday, 18 June 2024, 3:55 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Cooler winter weather sees more outdoor fires around Marlborough which can harm people’s health and affect the environment.

Burning in the open is not allowed in the Blenheim Airshed area, so check Council’s map and factsheet before you light.

Any smoke from fires must not be objectionable or offensive over the boundary of the property. Only material from the same property can be burned and, in some zones, the total volume must not exceed two cubic metres.

Good burning practice is to wait until the material is dry so it burns as hot as possible generating less smoke for a shorter amount of time. Burning produces particulate matter and other contaminants, the greater the smoke the greater the particulate matter, which is known to be bad for human health.

Any burn site should also be away from buildings, trees and roads. Only burn material that can’t be composted, recycled or used as firewood.

Painted and treated wood and composite board should not be burned, along with metals, rubber, synthetic materials including plastics and any animal or chemical waste. All are prohibited from being burnt under the Proposed Marlborough Environment Plan.

Have water on hand and be prepared to put out the fire if weather conditions change.

For more helpful tips you can pick up an Outdoor Burning Good Practice Guide from Council or go to https://outdoor burning guide

Anyone bothered by smoke can ring Council on Ph 03 520 7400 to complain, which enables a formal record to be kept.

