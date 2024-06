Crash Blocks Southern Motorway, Auckland - Auckland City

Police are responding to a crash in Penrose on the Southern Motorway (SH 1) in Auckland.

The crash involving three vehicles heading south was reported at about 3.30pm.

One person has suffered a minor injury.

All but one southbound lane has been closed.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, delay their commute home, or find an alternate route.

