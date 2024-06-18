Southern Motorway Reopens - Auckland City
All southbound lanes on State Highway One in Penrose have now reopened following an earlier crash.
Police would like to thank motorists for their patience while the road was cleared.
After months and months of blocking every attempt by the UN and everyone else to achieve a Gaza ceasefire, US President Joe Biden is now marketing his own three-stage “peace plan” to end the conflict. Like every other contribution by the US since October 7, the Biden initiative is hobbled by its service to Israeli priorities. To that end, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has been falsely claiming that Hamas (not Israel) is the sole obstruction to getting the Biden deal across the line.
The new rules mean from 1 October, all commercial surface longline fishers will be required to either use special hook shielding devices or implement three key seabird mitigations measures at the same time.
The Coalition Government will reverse Labour’s blanket speed limit reductions by 1 July 2025 through a new Land Transport Rule released for public consultation today, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.
With farmers under increasing pressure financially, Labour supports a rural banking inquiry. “Our Primary Production Select Committee has heard submissions on rural banking, which paint a grim picture of the financial strain many farmers are under,” Labour agriculture spokesperson Jo Luxton said.
A new export exemption proposal for food businesses demonstrates the coalition Government’s commitment to reducing regulatory barriers for industry and increasing the value of New Zealand exports, which gets safe New Zealand food to more markets, says Food Safety Minister Andrew Hoggard.
Greenpeace Aotearoa spokesperson Niamh O’Flynn says, 'Shane Jones is dreaming. The oil exploration industry won’t risk coming back to Aotearoa because they know that it’s not worth coming all this way to fail again.
The Government deciding to lift the oil and gas ban in the middle of a climate crisis is a severe step backwards that will have serious consequences for our future. “The Government is tipping oil and gas onto the climate crisis fire, lining the pockets of fossil fuel companies, while everyone else will pick up the bill,” says Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick.