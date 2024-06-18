Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Join In On Porirua Events To Celebrate Matariki

Tuesday, 18 June 2024, 7:42 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Stars and light shows are just some of what’s on offer this Matariki / Supplied

There are plenty of exciting events in Porirua this year to celebrate Matariki, including star searching, excellent kai, light shows and planting.

"We’re so excited to have a diverse offering of events for Matariki for the whole whānau to enjoy," says Porirua Mayor Anita Baker.

"It’s fantastic that the long weekend coincides with a first glimpse of Kai Tahi - Porirua’s new food and retail destination - on our beautiful waterfront. When it fully opens, Kai Tahi will be home to permanent local businesses that will support and encourage even more visitors to our city. During our Matariki celebrations over the long weekend, there will be food trucks by the harbour so you can soak in the atmosphere, buy some kai and check out the stunning Kai Tahi building."

The nearby Harbourside Pathway will be transformed with a spectacular outdoor lighting display, fireside stories and buskers. It’s all happening between 6-9pm on 28-30 June, between Wi Neera Dr and Parumoana St.

Inside Pātaka Art + Museum, visitors can weave their own food plate and enjoy kai while chilling to music. The City Centre Library will host a Matariki-themed Baby Band, Story World for preschoolers, and an illustrator workshop for older tamariki.

There are plenty of events on at Te Rauparaha Arena, including the Matariki Under the Stars interactive experience, and free fitness classes. There will also be a special hāngi, a waiata evening, a barbershop performance, multicultural performances and a banquet featuring a three-course dinner and entertainment from The Lady Killers.

As an important part of Matariki is the time to plant crops, a special Matariki community planting day will be held at Waitangirua Farm on Saturday 29 June, 12-4pm. Volunteers are invited to help get native plants and grasses in the ground to further protect our waterways and harbour.

Many of the Matariki events are free, but some do include a charge and some require registration. Events are listed on our dedicated Matariki webpage along with any registration details: poriruacity.govt.nz/matariki

© Scoop Media

