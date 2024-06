Fatal Crash, South Wairarapa

One person has died following a crash in South Wairarapa this morning.

The single vehicle crash on Wards Line was reported to Police at 4.40am.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was killed in the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit will be examining the crash scene and Wards Line will be closed to traffic while that takes place.

