Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington Drivers Should Pay For Wellington Roads

Wednesday, 19 June 2024, 10:24 am
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

Responding in support of Transport Minister Simeon Brown’s comments that the second Mt Vic Tunnel is likely to be tolled, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“If Wellington drivers want a new tunnel, Wellington drivers should pay for a new tunnel. A user-pays system like tolling means that those who get the benefits of a new road also carry the cost.

“Why should people in Gore, Napier and Kerikeri have to pay for a new tunnel through Mt Victoria they’re never likely to use, all whilst their own roads are falling to bits?

“However, tolling can’t become just another tax-by-the-back-door to fuel Government’s addiction to spending. Tolls should cover the cost of building and maintaining a road, and not a cent more.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 