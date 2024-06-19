Wellington Drivers Should Pay For Wellington Roads

Responding in support of Transport Minister Simeon Brown’s comments that the second Mt Vic Tunnel is likely to be tolled, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“If Wellington drivers want a new tunnel, Wellington drivers should pay for a new tunnel. A user-pays system like tolling means that those who get the benefits of a new road also carry the cost.

“Why should people in Gore, Napier and Kerikeri have to pay for a new tunnel through Mt Victoria they’re never likely to use, all whilst their own roads are falling to bits?

“However, tolling can’t become just another tax-by-the-back-door to fuel Government’s addiction to spending. Tolls should cover the cost of building and maintaining a road, and not a cent more.”

