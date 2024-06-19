Remains Found At Hillcrest Property, Hamilton

Attributable to Senior Sergeant Leo Belay:

Yesterday afternoon, Police were notified of what appeared to be human remains discovered at a Hillcrest, Hamilton property, which had been unearthed by an excavator during construction work.

A scene guard was put in place overnight, and today Police will be attending the scene to make further enquiries.

Investigation staff will work to determine if the remains are human and how old they are, which may take some time.

Members of the community in Hillcrest can expect to see an increased Police presence in the area.

