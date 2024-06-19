Police Locate Body In Search For Ronny Okeke

Police are now treating the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Ronny Okeke as suspicious.

On Tuesday, the investigation team were conducting searches in part of the Kaimai Ranges, supported by Police Search and Rescue members.

Ronny Okeke (Photo/Supplied)

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland City CIB, says enquiries led the team to conduct these searches, which has resulted in a body being located.

It had been 52 days since anyone had last heard from the 60-year-old Sandringham man.

“While searching a section of bush in the Kaimai Ranges, the team have come across a man’s body.

“A scene examination has been conducted and the body has now been removed from the site.

“Formal identification procedures still need to be carried out, however based on the information we have gathered to this point in the investigation we believe that this is Ronny.”

Detective Inspector Baldwin says the investigation team has spoken with Ronny’s family overnight in Nigeria.

“This is news that no family ever wants to hear, and they are devastated that Ronny will not be coming home,” he says.

“A post-mortem is scheduled to take place over the coming days, and this will hopefully assist our team in shedding some light around Ronny’s death.”

Police remain committed to establishing the circumstances surrounding his death, Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

“Police have previously executed search warrants and spoken with a person of interest in this investigation.

“A forensic examination of Ronny’s mobile phone is continuing after it was recovered as part of enquiries in previous weeks.”

Police continue to ask anyone with information surrounding Ronny’s death to make contact.

Anyone can call Police on 105 or go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and using ‘Update My Report’.

Please reference file number 240501/3879.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

