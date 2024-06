Truck Rolled, Road Blocked, Cromwell - Southern

Police have been notified of a single vehicle crash where a truck has rolled at the roundabout of State Highway 8B and Luggate-Cromwell Road.

Reported at 11:55 the truck is blocking one lane and will likely take some time to right.

No one is reported to be injured.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route where possible.

