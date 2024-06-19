Old Parking Meter Heads Up For Sale

If you want to get your hands on an old parking meter head, whether it’s for sentimental reasons or to use for an art sculpture, they’re currently available for purchase.

(Photo/Supplied)

GoEco and Habitat for Humanity in Hamilton are selling Hamilton City Council's old central city meter heads until 18 August 2024, with the organisations keeping the proceeds to support the work they do within the community.

Any remaining will be sold for scrap metal, with the funds returned to Council.

Council’s City Transport Unit Director Gordon Naidoo said the decision was made to dispose of the old meter heads in a combination of ways.

“We’ve had some interest with people wanting an old parking meter for art or as a keepsake. The public now have the opportunity to buy a meter head and support community organisations GoEco and Habitat for Humanity, before they’re disposed of for scrap metal”.

Offering the meters for sale and re-use before recycling supports Council's efforts of reducing the amount of waste that goes to landfill with the Waste Management and Minimisation Strategy.

The meter heads cost $30 each, or $25 each with a multi-buy discount purchase of five or more. The sale does not include the meter poles which were cut short at ground level, and sold as scrap metal.

The meters were outdated and removed from the central city in March. They were replaced with electronic parking meters which offer more convenience for drivers to register and pay with payWave (over a dozen new meters also accept coin payment), or on the go through the PayMyPark app.

The locations of the new meters around the central city, including where the coin-operated meters are situated, can be viewed on the maps below:

North central city parking locations

South central city parking locations

