Crash Causing Delays, SH 2, Horokiwi - Wellington

Police are responding to a truck that has crashed into a wall on State Highway 2, just before the Horokiwi turn off at 12:25pm.

The driver has been transported to hospital in a moderate condition and the road is down to one lane.

There are significant delays and Police advise motorists to avoid travelling in the area if possible.

It is going to take time to clear the area and a heavy haulage vehicle will be required to remove the truck.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media