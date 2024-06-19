Associate Board Member Appointed

The Board of Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) has today announced that Heather McKay will join the Board as an Associate Member from 1 July.

“Heather was a standout candidate for this new role designed to develop the next generation of Rural Women New Zealand members and rural community leaders,” RWNZ National President Gill Naylor says.

Heather McKay (Photo/Supplied)

“She brings a unique combination of professional, not-for-profit and practical farm business capability to her work and leadership.

“Now based in Tasman, her former experience as a West Coast dairy farmer, coupled with her experience across both local and central government agencies, primary industries and voluntary leadership experience within the dairy industry will enrichen the skills and diversity of our Board.”

The one-year role is appointed, not elected by RWNZ members, and does not hold voting rights. However, Heather will play a full role in Board and Committee meetings, helping to shape strategic planning and decision-making for the organisation.

Heather McKay says she’s excited to take up the role.

“I’m passionate about rural New Zealand and being an Associate Board Member will provide me an opportunity to grow my governance skills and contribute to positive change for our primary industries and communities now and into the future,” Heather says.

