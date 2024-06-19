Kerbside Collections Continue As Usual Over Matariki

On Friday 28 June New Zealanders will celebrate Matariki as a public holiday for the third consecutive year. As in previous years, Hamilton City Council’s kerbside collections will remain unchanged.

Hamiltonians, make sure your bins are out by 7am on your usual day of collection.

In May 2024, Hamiltonians saved 387,000kg of food waste, 236,000kg of glass and 616,000kgs of mixed recycling from landfill by using the kerbside services.

Matariki, our Maaori New Year, is an ideal time to reaffirm our role as kaitiaki of the environment and strive to save even more from landfill, said Tania Hermann, Council’s Resource Recovery Unit Director.

“Let’s use this time to reflect on how we can improve our recycling and waste reduction efforts. Being mindful of waste habits is one way we can honour the spirit of the holiday and its connection to nature.

“Simple actions like correctly sorting your waste can make a huge difference,” said Hermann.

To understand how to recycle right, what day of the week bins are collected or if a collection’s been missed, visit Fight the Landfill. For weekly alert reminders, the Antenno app can be downloaded for free from Google Play or the App Store.

For those looking to reuse, recycle, or dispose on Friday 28 June here are the following facility operating times:

Lincoln Street Resource Recovery Centre: 9am – 4pm

Lincoln Street Habitat for Humanity Re-Use Store: 9am – 4pm

Hamilton Organic Centre: 8am – 4.45pm

