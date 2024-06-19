Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Information Sought Following Collision, Ghuznee Street

Wednesday, 19 June 2024, 2:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Rachael Boyd

Wellington Police investigating a collision between a vehicle and person on Ghuznee Street are seeking further information.

We would like to hear from anyone who was travelling on Ghuznee Street around 10:50pm on Monday 17 June, including any dashcam or CCTV footage from the area at that time.

CCTV is crucial in assisting investigators and we ask that anyone in the area please review your footage and contact Police if you haven’t already spoken to us.

The Terrace Tunnel was closed that night, so all traffic was diverted onto Ghuznee Street.

The victim remains in Wellington Hospital in a critical condition.

The victim was on the road at the time, and the driver may not have been aware of what they hit.

It is possible the vehicle they were driving suffered some damage as a result and Police are appealing for the driver to come forward.

If you have any information that can assist Police enquiries, or were the person driving the vehicle, please contact Police by calling 105, or making an online report at 105.police.govt.nz, using “Update Report”.

Please reference file number 240617/0598.

