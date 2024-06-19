Freight Industry Breathes A Sigh Of Relief As NZTA Announces Brynderwyns Reopening

NZTA's announcement that the Brynderwyn's are set to open to two-way traffic from 11.59pm Wednesday 26 June, just ahead of Matariki weekend is welcome news for both the Northland community and the freight industry, many of whom have had to cope with lengthy diversions while the works have been underway.

The fact contractors have had to move 240,000 cubic metres of soil to create road shoulder space and stabilise the hillside illustrates the sheer scale of the job.

"It's been a massive job, and not without its hurdles. NZTA and its 900-odd contractors really do deserve a solid nod for their continued hard work and efforts to get this road open and functional as quickly as possible," says Paula Rogers, Commercial Transport Specialist, National Road Carriers Association.

"Road transport operators have been using diversion routes that added between 60 to 140 kilometres to their journey and increased the general cost of doing business, something which has been particularly tough in the current tight economic environment. Being able to return to the more direct route will ease pressure for operators and businesses across the board," says Rogers. "The timing of the opening for Matariki weekend is especially welcomed by Northland businesses who we know have been feeling the bite.

