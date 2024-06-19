Wet Weather In Store For Northland – Take Extra Care On The Roads

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is encouraging Northlanders to take extra care on the roads today and tomorrow following a Heavy Rain Warning and Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued by Metservice.

The warning and watch for Northland, north of Whangarei is in place from today until 10am tomorrow (Thursday 20 June) with the possibility of this being extended until 2pm.

Drivers must be prepared for potentially dangerous road hazards such as flooding, slips, tree and rock falls. It's crucial to drive to the conditions, maintain a safe speed and following distance, and use headlights in poor visibility to ensure they stay safe on the roads.

Roads can be closed at short notice in bad weather. Please check road and weather conditions before you travel: journeys.nzta.govt.nz.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nztaakl

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/nztaaklnth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

