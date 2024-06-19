Serious Crash: New North Road, Mt Albert - Auckland City

Police and emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash on New North Road in Mt Albert.

The crash involves a car and pedestrian and was reported at around 4.47pm on west-bound lanes near Ballast Lane.

At this stage Police can advise that the pedestrian is in a critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and are enroute to the scene.

At this stage west-bound traffic is down to one lane, however Police will provide further updates should any closures be put in place.

Police are advising commuters in the area to expect delays and allow additional time to reach their destinations safely this evening.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

