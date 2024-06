UPDATE: Road Closures Now In Place On New North Road, Mt Albert - Auckland City

Police can advise a section of New North Road in Mt Albert has now been closed following an earlier serious crash.

New North Road is currently closed at the intersections with Mount Albert Road and McLean Street.

Diversions are in place as the Serious Crash Unit will be examining the scene.

Motorists in the area are advised to expect delays on their commute this evening.

Police acknowledge motorists' understanding and cooperation while our work is carried out at the scene.

