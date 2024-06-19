Overwhelming Response Shows Tauranga Community Unified Against Controversial Commissioners’ Decision

More than 250 in attendance at The Mount Matters public meeting / Supplied

In an overwhelming response to one of the most emotive issues in Tauranga right now, it was standing room only at the Mount Maunganui Surf Club last night (Tuesday 18 June).

Around 250 Tauranga locals, business owners, Mayoral and Council candidates packed out the public meeting, staunchly demonstrating their opposition to the Tauranga City Council (TCC) Commissioners’ controversial decision to ignore an independent panel of experts and push through “poorly planned and rushed through” height increases in Mount Maunganui North.

From young families to retirees, high profile local identities to those just establishing themselves in the area - there was a wide cross-section of Tauranga gathered to stand against this hot topic that has received nationwide coverage.

Plan Change 33 - which will allow Mount Maunganui North to build up to 6 stories high (22 metres) - was pushed ahead by the Commissioners despite months of vocal opposition from virtually all respondents to the brief public consultation window, as well as the four person independent panel that recommended that the permitted height limits for building development in Mount Maunganui North and Mount Downtown should be retained at 4 stories (12 metres), as set by the Medium Density Residential Standards (MDRS).

In what is shaping as one of the key discussion points for many in the upcoming election, there was a ground swell of support for the call to action for residents, businesses and those who aspire to represent the people of Tauranga on the soon-to-be elected Council to make this an election priority. The Mount Matters Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61561058721811) is also creating a platform for those wanting to stay stay engaged and informed on the issue to connect.

Those in attendance - and the many others concerned with the current position - have been urged to make their feelings heard by contacting Minister for Housing, Infrastructure and RMA reform, Chris Bishop, as well as asking their Mayor and Council candidates for their stance on Plan Change 33 and protecting the character of the village, which is a taonga and a key economical and social driver for all of Tauranga.

Concerns around air pollution, the misconception this Plan Change will bring any affordable housing options to the Mount, details around the social impact and the further pressure on infrastructure already pushed to breaking point, as well as what such construction disruptions would mean to local businesses was also discussed through an emotionally charged discussion panel.

Local resident and developer Peter Cooney states that the public has to make its voice heard and “we need to do it now.”

Resident and retired corporate lawyer Barry Brown reiterated that “(Tuesday night’s) meeting overwhelmingly supports Tauranga City adopting the recommendations of the independent hearings panel on plan change 33.”

A Mount Matters spokesperson adds “The Mount is an iconic part of NZ's landscape, with unique pressures. It is home to a diverse population who were united in their disapproval of how this issue has been handled by an unelected group of representatives. With an election just weeks away it makes sense to align any decision-making with appointing a council who advocate for the people who live and work in this area.”

