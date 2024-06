Pedestrian Dies Following Serious Crash In Mt Albert

19 June 2024

Police can advise a pedestrian has died following an earlier serious crash in Mt Albert.

The incident occurred on New North Road about 4.50pm.

Sadly Police can confirm the pedestrian died at the scene despite being provided medical assistance at the scene.

An investigation will now commence to establish the full set of circumstances surrounding the serious crash.

The road reopened about 8pm.

