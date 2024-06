Gordon Campbell: On Why The Biden “peace Plan” For Gaza Is Doomed

After months and months of blocking every attempt by the UN and everyone else to achieve a Gaza ceasefire, US President Joe Biden is now marketing his own three-stage “peace plan” to end the conflict. Like every other contribution by the US since October 7, the Biden initiative is hobbled by its service to Israeli priorities. To that end, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has been falsely claiming that Hamas (not Israel) is the sole obstruction to getting the Biden deal across the line.