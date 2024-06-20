Man Arrested After Drugs And Firearms Located In Search Warrant, Featherston

Detective Nicholas Bunny:

Yesterday, Police discovered and seized methamphetamine, firearms, cash, and stolen goods from a property in Featherston.

Cannabis. Photo/Supplied.

Methamphetamine. Photo/Supplied.

Cannabis. Photo/Supplied.

Firearm. Photo/Supplied.

Ammunition. Photo/Supplied.

Wairarapa Police executed a search warrant at the address following an investigation into drug-related harm in the community. One person was taken into custody at the scene.

Approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine was located, along with an about 2 ounces of cannabis. The total drug harm prevented by this seizure is in excess of $33,000.

More than $2000 in cash was found at the address, along with a shower, oven, hob top, dishwasher and toilet that were allegedly stolen from a building site in Featherston in the weeks prior.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Approximately 500 vapes were also seized that are believed to be related to a separate burglary that occurred in the south Wairarapa earlier this year.

Several high valued power tool sets were also seized, these are believed to have been stolen from various building sites within the greater Wellington region.

A concerning factor for Police was the discovery of a cut down .22 rifle and ammunition at the property. The occupant did not have a firearms licence.

This is a great result for the Featherston community and Police. We work hard to disrupt the distribution of drugs in our communities, put offenders before the court and to seize any assets or profits accumulated as a result.

Police have charged a 35-year-old Wairarapa man with possession of a Class A controlled drug for supply. He is due to appear in the Masterton District Court on Thursday, 20 June.

Enquiries are ongoing and further charges are likely.

© Scoop Media

