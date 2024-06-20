Have You Seen Tupaea?

Police are appealing for any sightings of 18-year-old Tupaea, who has been reported missing in the Papatoetoe area.

Tupaea was last seen near New World in Papatoetoe on 18 June wearing a green coloured Dickies jersey and pink track pants, and she has a nose ring.

Police and Tupaea’s family have concerns for her wellbeing and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 111 and reference file number 240619/5573.

We are keeping an open mind on her whereabouts, and ask anyone across the Tāmaki Makaurau area to please get in touch if you have seen her.

Additionally, anyone who has further information can contact Police on 105, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

