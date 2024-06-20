A Break From The Rain, More Wet Weather Ahead

Covering period of Thursday 20 - Monday 24 June

A low-pressure system west of Aotearoa New Zealand is set to continue influencing the country's weather in the coming days. This is the same system that has brought rain and thunderstorms to parts of the North Island over the past week and a half. MetService forecasts that this system will bring a wave of wet weather from Sunday, extending well into next week.

Northland has experienced a particularly wet week, with over 120 mm of rain falling in northern and eastern parts within a 24-hour period between Wednesday and Thursday. As of Thursday morning, the Watches and Warnings have been lifted, with the heaviest rain now past. However, there will still be rain and showers in the area. The eastern stretches of both the North and South Islands also saw showery weather this week, while other parts of the country had a glimpse of blue sky. Thursday and Friday are expected to continue this "Groundhog Day" pattern with the weather each day very similar to the last.

Saturday brings a change. Conditions will ease in the north and east, while the west may see the introduction of showers by the end of the day, signalling the approach of the next wave of wet weather.

“On Sunday, a band of rain and showers is expected to move across the country, bringing heavy rain to the upper and eastern North Island, as well as the top of the South Island. It also looks to bring strong winds with it. There is the possibility of severe weather, and Watches and Warnings may be issued in the coming days. The unsettled weather is likely to persist into mid-next week,” MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane elaborates.

What does this mean for things happening around the country in the coming days?

“Rugby fans will be pleased to know chances are looking good for a dry game in Auckland on Saturday evening. Things are a bit more touch-and-go for those partaking in the Wellington Marathon on Sunday, where it will likely remain dry with light winds but don't rule out the chance of a shower,” Makgabutlane details.

However, the cloud cover expected this weekend does not bode well for those hoping to sight the Matariki cluster. There may be a better chance during the second half of next week as conditions potentially improve.

