Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Construction Complete On Lower Rangitāiki River Stopbanks

Thursday, 20 June 2024, 1:12 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Photo/Supplied

Construction on a 1.25km section of Rangitāiki River stopbank next to Thornton Beach Road is now complete. This upgrade is part of Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s ongoing efforts to maintain flood defences (such as stopbanks and floodwalls) around the rohe (region).

The programme of works includes regular monitoring and reviewing of flood protection assets to ensure they are fit for purpose.

The upgrade works included deconstructing and rebuilding the stopbank using a suitable soil, raising its height, culvert upgrades and installing drainage.

Engineering Manager Mark Townsend says the upgraded stopbank will help reduce the impacts of flooding on neighbouring communities and road users.

“Flood protection provides a ‘first line of defence’, which is why the Regional Council continually invests in regular inspection and improvement of flood defences across the rohe.”

Mr Townsend says this stretch of stopbank forms part of a wider network of upgraded flood protection along the Rangitāiki River.

“The network includes the Rangitāiki Spillway works, which are currently underway, recently completed Rangitāiki Floodway and Floodwalls in Edgecumbe.”

“Thank you to the community for their patience as we completed this upgrade, particularly the landowners on Thornton Beach Road.”

The completed stopbank has been covered with a gravel layer to future-proof the infrastructure. This ensures the stopbank can support potential new developments, making the area more adaptable and durable for different recreational and transportation uses.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Bay of Plenty Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 