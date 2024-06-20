Northland Power Outage Causing Issues For Motorists - Northland

Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Northland Power Outage Causing Issues For Motorists

Thursday, 20 June 2024, 2:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Northland Police are asking the community to be patient on our roads and to take care at intersections.

Much of Northland is currently without power following some extreme wet weather this morning.

Police are currently managing traffic on the main roads, and at intersections where traffic lights.

There will be a visible Police presence in our business areas across the Northland District.

We ask motorists to only travel if necessary and the best practice is to stay off the roads to stay safe.

We also ask motorists to avoid unnecessary travel into the Whangārei CBD.

Police thank motorists for their understanding.

