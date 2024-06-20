New Walter Mildenhall Park Design - Organically Naenae

Landscape designs for Walter Mildenhall Park have been released following extensive input from the Naenae community.

Local Landscape Architecture Collective with Third Studio have designed the park, in collaboration with the Naenae Community Advisory Group (CAG) and local residents.

Acting Mayor Tui Lewis says the views of people in Naenae guided the park’s layout so it reflects their aspirations on how it will be enjoyed.

"It’s a park designed in collaboration with the Naenae community and is set to serve them for generations. Together we will be building something very special." It includes a mix of new planting, open spaces for play and workout, skating, kai preparation and eating, gathering (including an area for rangatahi), and relaxation zones.

The design was carefully developed to enhance safety, accessibility, and inclusivity to enable recreation, relaxation, cultural expression, and community connection for all ages.

The Community Advisory Group are delighted with how the plans are shaping up.

"We’ve manged to get everything we wanted into the design while keeping it natural and simple," CAG member Emily Innes said.

Designs of the park can be seen at Naenae Library, and at Te Mako - Naenae Community Centre when it officially opens on 29 June.

Tenders for the work will be called for in September 2024, with initial work starting in late 2024. All planting will be completed by mid-2025.

Council is funding the project which is estimated to cost $1.7 million. However, the Community Advisory Group has worked to see the park is designed to accommodate future needs and enhancements should donors be interested.

